The state executive committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaruru Raghavendra have urged the government to take necessary steps to provide roads, electricity, and water facilities for the development of the Jagannatha Ghattu Journalists' Colony in B Tandrapadu Village of Kurnool Mandal. During an inspection of the colony, BJP leaders noted the lack of infrastructure development and expressed disappointment over the unauthorized occupation of the land without basic amenities.

The leaders highlighted the importance of providing essential services to the journalists residing in the colony and called out the authorities for neglecting their responsibilities. They emphasized that the absence of roads, electricity, and water facilities in the colony was a form of discrimination against the journalists living there.

In response to the situation, district collector and other officials were urged to address the issue promptly and ensure that proper infrastructure is provided to the colony. The BJP party assured their support to the journalists and pledged to stand by them until the necessary facilities are established in the Jagannath Gattu journalists' colony.

Nagaruru Raghavendra, a prominent figure in the BJP party, reiterated his commitment to participate in all initiatives aimed at the development of the Jagannath Gattu Journalists' Colony. The party's stance on the matter indicated a strong determination to advocate for the rights and well-being of journalists in the region.