BJP demands white paper on Govt agreement on solar panels unit

Vijayawada: BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar has demanded the state government to release a white paper on the agreement reached by the government and solar panels manufacturing unit to be set up by a private company. He alleged the state government is providing a sub station and power lines to the solar panels production unit with Transco expenditure.

Addressing media at the state party office here on Monday Dinakar alleged the Government is benefitting the private company with government expenditure to be spent by Transco. He said that he has information about the motive of the government to benefit the private company which is owned by Visweswra Reddy the close aide of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dinakar has demanded the government to release a white paper on the agreement reached by government and the Indo cell solar private limited. He said generally the private companies have to arrange sub stations and powerlines to their manufacturing industries and units whereas the AP government is providing power lines and sub station to the solar panels company to be set up in Nellore.