BJP enrols 25 lakh members in state

Vijayawada: BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari said here on Monday that the party has been gaining popularity in Andhra Pradesh with the membership crossing 25 lakh across the state.

Addressing the party cadres on various issues, including the celebration of party foundation day on April 6 and also celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14, Purandeswari said that in addition to the 25 lakh membership, party active membership has been given to 21,000.

She announced that the BJP has 2.18 lakh party workers at the booth-level. Progress of the state has been made possible with the double engine sarkar. She criticised the previous YSRCP government which neglected development and pushing the state into debts. There were no investments and no employment during that dark period. The YSRCP leaders lined their pockets with the money from liquor, sand and other mafias, she added.

Purandeswari recalled that the criminal cases are being filed on the issues raised by the BJP in the past proving what the BJP leaders said was right.

Now the state is on the path of development with coordinated efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

She recalled that the Centre had released Rs 15,000 crore for Polavaram and Rs 12,500 crore from the ADB and Rs 11,000 crore from Hudco has been given for Amaravati.

She also recalled that the Centre had released Rs 4,800 crore for panchayat raj and Rs 7,200 crore as tax devolution funds.

The BJP state chief commended the P4 programme launched by the state government and recalled that the Prime Minister appealed to the 500 top corporate houses to provide employment to one crore people. The Centre was committed for eradication of poverty.

Expressing satisfaction over the cooperation and coordination between the three parties in the state, Purandeswari said that the three are going together at the field level also.

BJP state general secretaries Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, Bitra Sivannarayana, Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chowdary, BJP media in-charge Paturi Nagabhushanam and others also participated.