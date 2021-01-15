BJP intensifies efforts to strengthen party in AP Somu Veerraju to meet Mudragada Padmanabham

The Bharatiya Janata Party is formulating strategies to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh. The party top brass is preparing to invite celebrities from the film and political fraternity into the BJP. Recently, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju held talks with actress Vani Vishwanath and likely to meet Mudragada Padmanabham tomorrow in Kirlampudi.

On the other hand, there is a chance to meet Kala Venkat Rao and Padala Aruna. It seems that the latest political developments will be discussed. The BJP, which has already garnered Jana Sena support, now seems to be trying to turn the Kapu community vote bank to BJP. He said that they would convince Mudragada to BJP anyway. It remains to be seen what political equations will take place after tomorrow's meeting.

However, the TDP senior leader and former minister Kala Venkat Rao has denied reports that he is joining the BJP and asserted that there is no truth in the news. He said that he didn't know that BJP state president Somu Veerraju was coming to his house and clarified that he would stay with Chandrababu till the end. However, Kala Venkat Rao said he did not need to change parties.