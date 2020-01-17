BJP-JSP alliance paves way for triangular fight

Visakhapatnam: The local body elections in the State are all set to take an interesting twist as Jana Sena Party stitched up an alliance with the BJP.

The alliance increased the scope for a triangular fight among the YSRCP, TDP and JSP-BJP in the ensuing elections.

With the political scenario in the State witnessing a rapid change on various fronts, the recent JSP and BJP alliance has fuelled the political temperature further.

Amidst the objections raised by the principal Opposition TDP and JSP demanding that justice be meted out to Amaravati farmers, the new alliance between JSP and BJP has raised many eyebrows.

The new alliance has turned out to be a hot topic among the political circles. BJP State unit president Kanna Laxminarayana and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan have made it clear that they will work in tandem and contest in elections together.

Welcoming the decision, BJP MLC P V N Madhav told The Hans India that the alliance gave a new ray of hope for the State. "People are vexed with both the YSRCP government and the TDP. With the JSP tying up with BJP, it paves way for a new choice for the people to exercise their franchise," Madhav opined.

Terming the JSP-BJP association as a renewed strength, JSP Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tata Rao said, "From 'galli' to Delhi, we (JSP and BJP) are going to contest together in the elections. With people looking forward for an alternative, our alliance is going to make a whole lot of difference in future."

With caste equations at play in State politics, Pawan Kalyan is sure to draw his community closer apart from his scores of fans. Even in the last general elections, JSP candidates fared well in several constituencies.

Though the BJP does not have much 'following' in the State despite an army of political strategists essaying an active part, power star's charisma is going to gain an edge and do the balancing act.

On the contrary, YSRCP leaders feel that the new association of the JSP-BJP will not make any difference to them. "Both the BJP as well as JSP have hardly any voters in the State as they failed to meet the expectations of the people. Their alliance will barely make any impact on the elections," said Behara Bhaskar Rao, parliamentary constituency working president of YSRCP.

Till a couple of days before, the fight was only between the YSRCP and TDP. Now, with the new alliance adding to the list, it is going to be a triangular fight. With the Supreme Court imposing a stay on the local body elections, the delay has turned out to be convenient for the JSP and BJP to negotiate on the seat adjustments.