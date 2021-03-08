BJP-JSP alliance will check corruption in GMC: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised that TDP and YSRCP governments have failed to develop Guntur city. He reminded that Underground Ground Drainage Scheme still uncompleted in the city due to failure of development and there is no proper infrastructure in the city to suit increasing needs of the people. He conducted election campaign in favour of BJP candidate for 35th division Yelchuri Venkateswarulu on Sunday and urged the voters to vote in favour of BJP candidates in the coming GMC elections for development. If BJP-JSP will come to power in Guntur Municipal Corporation, the alliance will check corruption in the GMC. Later, he met voters and urged them to vote in favour of Yelchuri Venkateswaraulu. He recalled how he had developed Guntur city as a minister.

BJP leaders Kaiti Saida Reddy, Ramadevi, Talal Venkatesh, Adapa Nagendra, Mahila Morcha Guntur urban district president Namrata were among those present.