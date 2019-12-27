BJP leader Dr Naveen Vallam observes Deeksha in Amaravati

Vijayawada: VNR Charitable Trust chairman and the BJP leader Dr Naveen Vallam observed eight hours of Deeksha at the Mandadam village in Amaravathi in support of farmers, who had been opposing the change of capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

He said Amaravati was centrally located and the suitable for capital of Andhra Pradesh. He performed Deekhsa along with BJP supporters on Thursday and demanded that the State government withdraw the proposal to shift the capital to other place.

He said the state government had already spent huge amount of funds for development of infrastructure facilities, he said.