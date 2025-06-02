Live
BJP leader’s body donated to medical college
Vizianagaram: Gollapudi Satyanarayana Murthy, a prominent leader who served as the Mandal President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and held various key roles within the party at the district level, has passed away. While his physical presence is no more, his legacy lives on through a remarkable and selfless act. In accordance with his wishes, Satyanarayana Murthy’s family donated his body to MIMS Medical College in Nellimarla.
This generous donation will assist medical students with practical training, providing them with valuable insights into human anatomy and healthcare. Before his passing, Murthy had officially registered for body donation with MIMS Hospital, expressing his desire to contribute to society even after death. True to his ideals, his family honored this wish and handed over his mortal remains to the medical college, foregoing traditional funeral rites such as cremation or burial.
This noble gesture was recognized by the medical staff of MIMS Hospital, who personally traveled to Garikivalasa village to receive the body. A respectful procession was held as they transported the remains to the college, marking an emotional farewell.