BJP leadership will decide on alliances: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said the BJP state unit is trying to strengthen the party from the grass root level, irrespective of the poll alliances. She said the BJP national leadership will decide the alliances in the state.

Addressing media at the state party office here on Thursday, Purandeswari said BJP is sanctioning funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh and underlined the need to elect the BJP government in the state to achieve development.

Referring to fake votes in the state, she alleged that ruling YSRCP is trying to enrol fake votes to win the elections. She said the state government has failed to develop the state and fulfil its poll promises.

Purandeswari informed that BJP leaders have taken to the notice of Election Commission the enrolment of bogus voters in some parts of the state. She reminded that the EC had suspended some officials after receiving complaints from the BJP.

She said the BJP opposes the use of volunteers for the election duties. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken great initiatives for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.