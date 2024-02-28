BJP made tough decisions like no other govt: Rajnath

Visakhapatnam: Along with major parties, BJP blew the conch for the election campaign from North Andhra. Considering Visakhapatnam as its centre, the saffron party organised an ‘elite meet’ in the city on Tuesday.

As part of it, the BJP divided the state into five clusters to organise conferences involving key leaders of the party, exhorting them to bring the achievements made by the Central government in the past 10 years to the fore.

In connection with this, defence minister Rajnath Singh participated as chief guest for the elite meet held here.

Addressing the intellectuals and party leaders, the defence minister said vote bank for BJP is increasing in Andhra Pradesh and it would only go up in the coming years. He expressed confidence that BJP is sure to form the government in AP next.

The Opposition is aiming to create a divide between the north and south India. However, the BJP aims at developing the nation by merging the prosperity which is apparent in south India and demographic advantage in north India, the defence minister said.

Stating that people lost faith in political parties as leaders failed in fulfilling their promises made in the manifesto, the Rajnath said BJP is the only party that met 100 per cent of the assurances made. “From 1951 to 2019, the manifestoes of the BJP government have been fulfilled 100 per cent. BJP does not do politics to form governments but to build the nation,” he said.

Decisions that were considered impossible by the previous governments had been made possible only by the BJP-led NDA government. Whether it is abolishing Triple Talak or abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, they were made possible in the BJP government, the he reiterated.

Even as the international financial institutions predicted that India will be developed as an economically developed nation by 2070, the defence minister expressed confidence that India would achieve the goal by 2047 itself. “In 2014, India was in the 11th place in terms of economy. But it has now come to the fifth position. The government aspires to push it to the third position next,” he added.

Speaking about the much-rumoured aspect of the divide and rule policy of the BJP in terms of religion, Rajnath Singh brushed it aside stating that the saffron party gives priority to humanity and equality.

India’s relevance increased manifold in international forums. Earlier, not much attention was paid to India but it is a different scenario now as countries look up to India and what the nation conveys, the defence minister said with a tinge of pride. Later, he sought suggestions from the intellectuals.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, MPs GVL Narasimha Rao and CM Ramesh, state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, former MLC PVN Madhav, Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Raveendra Medapati, among others, were present.