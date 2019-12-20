BJP MLC P V N Madhav hails CM's three capitals concept

Visakhapatnam: Development will be focused on all regions across the state through decentralised administration, BJP MLC P V N Madhav said here on Thursday.

Welcoming Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state for equal development of all regions, the MLC opined that instead of selecting two districts for Secretariat and Assembly, they should be in the same district for better administration.

With Kurnool as Judicial capital, Visakhapatnam as Executive capital and Amaravati as Legislative capital, Madhav demanded that the Chief Minister should give clarity on how each district would be benefitted from the decentralised administration.

About the introduction of English medium from the next academic year in the schools, the MLC said the move was against the letter and spirit of the constitution. He underlined the need to impart primary education in native language as it plays a vital role among the children at primary-level.