BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao slams AP govt demands to support Chilli farmers

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that slinging mud at the central government had become the norm for the state government. He alleged that the state government was also putting stickers on central government schemes. He was outraged at the words of the ruling party leaders on the issue of garbage tax and demanded to take back the words.

The Member of Parliament demanded to support the chilli farmers who lost the crops. Speaking to media at GVA in Visakhapatnam, he was incensed over the Andhra Pradesh government for not implementing Prime Minister Fazal Bheema Yojana.

GVL said he had written a letter to the CM asking the government to focus on the chilli crop. He said the chilli crop was examined in several areas including Gurjala constituency of Guntur district. The GVL demanded in the letter that the government should respond immediately as farmers are facing severe problems due to pests.