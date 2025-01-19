BJP MPs, MLAs to meet in Amaravati under auspices of Purandeswari

A crucial meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is scheduled for Sunday under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the event as the chief guest, which is set to take place on the 7th floor of the Novotel Hotel in Amaravati.

The meeting will bring together BJP MLAs, MPs, and other key leaders to discuss significant current political developments in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, there will be a focus on strategies to strengthen the party's presence in the state and enhancing central assistance for the welfare of the people.

Prior to the main meeting, Amit Shah will conduct a special session with leaders from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad from 10:15 to 10:30 am on Sunday. This discussion aims to facilitate the successful organization of the upcoming Hindu Sankha Rao Sabha. Among those attending will be Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders, including Gokaraju Gangaraju and five other representatives.

Following the events at Novotel, Amit Shah is expected to participate in the 20th Foundation Day program of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed facilities for the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion of the NDRF in Kondapavuluru, Gannavaram mandal, emphasizing the government's commitment to disaster management and response initiatives.