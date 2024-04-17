BJP national leaders to join poll campaign in AP

Vijayawada: BJP national president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other national leaders will take part in the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh, said AP BJP vice-president Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Tuesday, Suryanarayana Raju said the BJP will campaign vigorously in the state and national leaders will join state leaders for the victory of the party. He said defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend the nomination filing programme of Anakapalli BJP Lok Sabha candidate C M Ramesh. He said some BJP national leaders will also join the nomination filing of state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Rajamahendravaram.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, he said unemployment problem has increased in the state and many unemployed youth are going to other states in search of livelihood.

Suryanarayana Raju alleged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the youth of Andhra Pradesh on release of job calendar every year and filling the vacancies lying vacant in government departments.

He said the state government has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in all spheres and added that people of Andhra Pradesh are waiting to defeat the YSRCP. “Andhra Pradesh will be on development path after NDA comes into power in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing many welfare schemes in the country and NDA 3.0 will come into power,” he asserted.