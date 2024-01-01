BJP opposes renaming of Godavari Kala Kshetram

Kakinada: The BJP has demanded that the building constructed on Kulayi Cheruvu premises in Ramaraopeta with Rs 20 crore given by the Central Government under the Smart City scheme should continue to be named Godavari Kala Kshetram.

They said it is inappropriate to decide to name the building after a late municipal corporator of the city. They said that while laying the foundation stone of this building, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on January 3, it was mentioned as Godavari Kala Kshetram.

BJP state spokesperson Yarlagadda Ram Kumar, media panelist Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, district leaders M Suresh and Panakala Ramakrishna spoke at a press conference on Sunday and expressed their objection to the name change decision.

They said that the name Godavari Kala Kshetram is well suited to this building. If the name change is considered mandatory, there are many people like Bulusu Sambamurthy, former MP M Tirumala Rao, and famous film actors Rao Gopala Rao and Suryakantham who have brought fame to Kakinada city. BJP leaders expressed their anger that unfortunately people who do not even know the names of such celebrities are acting as so-called leaders in Kakinada city. They said that the government hospital in the city is not at all adequate to the current needs.

BJP leaders demanded that the government improve its services with new buildings. They said that the road from Ideal College to Anaparthi via Samarlakota is in very bad condition. The expansion of this road has been pending for about 10 years. Ponugupati Chinna Subbarao and others participated in the meeting.