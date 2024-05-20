BJP senior leader writes to Foreign Minister seeking safety of 2,000 AP students

Visakhapatnam: Concerned about the safety of 2,000 Andhra Pradesh students in Kyrgyzstan, senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Seeking the External Affairs Minister's immediate intervention, the BJP leader brought the concerns of parents to the light as they worried about the safety of medical students studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Responding to it, the External Minister assured effective intervention.

Following the outbreak of mob violence and attacks on foreign students in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, parents and students express concern.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, GVL stated that there are about 2,000 students from Andhra Pradesh pursuing their medical education in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. "I am writing to request your kind intervention for the safe stay or return of the students by directing the authorities to initiate necessary and immediate steps through the Indian Embassy in Bishkek", Narasimha Rao mentioned in his letter.

Responding to it, Dr. S. Jaishankar assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.

GVL Narasimha Rao thanked the Foreign Minister for his immediate response and timely intervention.