BJP slams govt for appointing jumbo TTD board

Nellore: BJP senior leader and party state spokesperson Karnati Anjaneya Reddy reprimanded the opposition TDP for not contesting in Parishad elections disregarding its responsibility. He said that there was a growing discontent against the ruling party in the state and the ruling party might have faced a political disaster if the elections were held now.



Addressing media at the party office here on Tuesday, Anjaneya Reddy slammed the government for appointing a jumbo board with 80 members to the TTD. He said that TTD was meant for devotees and said BJP has filed a PIL demanding to know the eligibility of special invitees inducted in the board. Anjaneya Reddy also demanded a whitepaper on the utilisation of funds allotted to the state by the Centre and said CAG also found fault with loans to the extent of Rs 21,500 crore obtained from other countries.

He said it is unfortunate that they have a finance minister and Chief Minister without any basic knowledge on finance management and said people of the state were laughing over the wordy duel between the YSR Congress MP and MLA Margani Bharat and Jakkampudi Raja of Rajahmundry. He advised the Chief Minister to discharge his duties responsibly and make judicious use of funds. Party State Vice President P Surendra Reddy was also present.