BJP state unit chief calls for addl incentives for natural farmers

Vijayawada: State BJP president P V N Madhav on Saturday called for an additional incentive of Rs 4,000 to farmers practising natural farming, stressing the need to encourage sustainable agricultural methods.

Addressing a Natural Farmers’ Conference on natural farming organised by the BJP Kisan Morcha here, Madhav felicitated farmers who have achieved good yields through organic and natural farming practices. He said the conference was organised to understand the problems faced by natural farmers, discuss new methods, and highlight model farmers adopting innovative practices.

Madhav said farmers who have succeeded through natural farming shared their opinions and experiences at the meet. He asserted that both the Central and state governments are prepared to promote natural farming and are implementing several new schemes related to national, natural and organic agriculture. He referred to initiatives such as crop insurance and input subsidies aimed at supporting farmers.

Stating that the goal is to bring at least 30 per cent of the country’s farmers under natural farming, Madhav said economic self-reliance for farmers is possible only through such sustainable practices. He also called for reducing dependence on other countries for urea and pesticides and urged the government to provide low-interest loans to encourage farmers.

Madhav suggested setting up exclusive markets and stalls in Rythu Bazaars for produce from natural farming, distributing seeds through Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and creating special fairs for organic products.

He said the resolutions passed at the conference would be conveyed to both the Central and State governments and urged all political parties to support and promote natural farming.