BJP to conduct statewide programmes

Vijayawada: IN connection with the completion of 150 years of the patriotic song Vande Mataram, Andhra Pradesh BJP president P V N Madhav called for special programmes to be held across the state on November 7.

Addressing a teleconference with BJP MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and state-level leaders on Tuesday, Madhav announced that BJP SC Morcha state president Panthal Suresh would serve as the state in-charge for the anniversary programmes. He said the Vande Mataram song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle and united people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under one patriotic spirit.

Madhav recalled that in Vinukonda, people were fired upon by the British for singing Vande Mataram, while in Rajamahendravaram, youth were inspired by the song to launch a local freedom movement. He emphasized that the song also played a major role in opposing the partition of Bengal.

The BJP leader pointed out that Vande Mataram was shortened at the 1923 Congress session held in Kakinada, and only a portion of it is sung today. “As we commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram, we must sing the full version of this national song,” he said.

Madhav added that the main event of the anniversary celebrations would be held in Kakinada on November 7, with simultaneous programmes planned in all districts in the state.