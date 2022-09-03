BJP to hold 5,000 street corner meetings

Vijayawada: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the BJP will organise `BJP Praja Poru' street corner meetings at 5,000 places in the State to highlight the failures and anti-people policies of the State government.

The BJP State president appointed five members including S Vishnuvardhan Reddy as State in-charge, M Parasurama Raju, Kola Anand, Tapana Chowdary and Panathala Suresh as zonal in-charges for successfully organising the street corner meetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Veerraju said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to fulfill the promises and adopting anti-people policies. He said that street corner meetings will be organised in 5,000 villages. The BJP leader said that the party leaders will bring awareness among people on the welfare programmes being implemented by Narendra Modi government including allotment of funds to State, setting up of Central educational institutions, AIMS, developing national highways, distribution of free rice during Covid pandemic, helping farmers through PM Kisan and several other welfare schemes. He said if the same government was present both at the State and Centre more development will be possible.

The BJP State president said that the BJP will strengthen its cadre at grass-root level to put an end to hereditary rule in State. He said the meetings will focus on highlighting Central welfare schemes and corruptive policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy government.