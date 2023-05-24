BJP to hold BC social awareness meeting in Kurnool soon

Podili(Prakasam district): “BJP is the only party that could deliver justice to the people of Backward Classes,” claimed party’s State president Somu Veerraju.

He participated as a chief guest at Prakasam district executive body meeting held in Podili on Tuesday. He criticised that the State government has diverted the BC Corporation funds yet making statements on the development of BCs. He assured that the BJP is committed to BCs welfare and is the only party that could do justice to them. He informed that soon they are conducting BC social awareness meeting in Kurnool and they are trying to organise ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BCs from the State.

Somu Veerraju said that the YSRCP government in the State is busy pasting stickers, but the BJP-led Central government is developing the State. He criticised that the State government is irresponsible while the Union government is funding from drip irrigation to farm mechanisation under various programmes. He further alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is harassing the employees in the State for questioning the government. Veerraju stated that they will file a Praja Chargesheet on the corruption of the YSRCP MLAs and red gravel mafia in the district. He demanded the government to utilise the Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned by the Central government for the development of the State.

Prakasam district BJP president PV Sivareddy, senior leaders Seggem Srinivasa Rao, Surendra Reddy, PV Krishna Reddy, Ravulapalli Nagendra Yadav, Yogaiah Yadav and others participated in the meeting.