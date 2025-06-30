BJP to select new State president

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to select its new state president, with the nomination process set to begin on Monday.

The scrutiny of nominations will also take place on the same day, and the name of the new BJP State president is expected to be announced on July 1.

The party’s high command has appointed Rajya Sabha member and Chairman of the State Disciplinary Action Committee Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, as the State election officer for this internal election. Mohan, an MP from Karnataka, will serve as the party’s election observer.

The current BJP State president, Daggubati Purandeswari, who recently secured victory as an MP from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, is reportedly facing an increased workload due to her parliamentary duties, necessitating the search for a new State chief.

This internal election within the State unit comes as the BJP prepares for the election of a new national president, succeeding JP Nadda.

Several prominent leaders are reportedly in the running for the coveted party State chief post. Among those in contention are MLAs Sujana Chowdary and Pardhasaradhi, former MLC PVN Madhav, and party senior leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Sources indicate that these aspirants have already approached their respective “godfathers” within the party for their blessings and support in securing the top position.

The incoming State president will face the crucial task of strengthening the party’s organisational structure across Andhra Pradesh and is expected to lead the campaign for the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming local body elections.