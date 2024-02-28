BJP will come to power in AP in 2029, says Rajnath

Vijayawada: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has stated that the BJP would come to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2029 as the popularity of the party is gradually increasing in the State.

He urged the BJP cadre to give wide publicity to the welfare schemes being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government. Rajnath Singh addressed the BJP core committee meeting of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Bapatla and Narasaraopeta at a private function hall in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

As part of the poll preparations and the campaign, the Defence Minister visited Vizag and Vijayawada. The BJP State unit organised the Lok Sabha cluster meeting of five districts. BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, former Union minister Sujana Chowdary and other leaders were present at the cluster meeting. The BJP divided the Lok Sabha constituencies into five clusters and convening meetings with the party rank and file to face the general elections.

Rajnath Singh urged the party cadre to get ready for the ensuing general elections. He said the Indian economy has been strengthened under the BJP rule in the last 10 years and the NDA government is implementing many welfare schemes for the people. He said crores of people were deriving benefit in the country with schemes like Ayushman Bharat and others and the party cadre has to explain to people various welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government.

He urged the party leaders and cadre to work with more dedication to strengthen the party from the gross-root level. He said India is in very strong position in defence sector and the BJP government is giving priority to the security of the country.

He explained the policies being implemented by the Centre and hoped that the BJP would fare well in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and voted to power for the third consecutive time. BJP leaders Sujana Chowdary, Paturi Nagabhushanam, Yamini and others participated in the five districts core committee meeting.