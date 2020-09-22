BJP Will Continue Fight Against Govt to Save Temples: Somu Veerraju

Amaravati: The BJP will continue its fight against the State government on Antarvedi issue and comments of minister Kodali Nani on declaration at Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams, stated the party AP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday, while addressing the party internal meeting in Vijayawada.

He said that the BJP would not let go the issues related to continuous attacks on Hindu religion and temples across the State. The Minister Nani should withdraw his statements on declaration at TTD, he added.

It may be worth mentioning that Nani commented that there was no need to give declaration at TTD before taking Darshan of God Sri Venkateswara and that culture must be removed. The entire controversy was surrounded against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed schedule to visit TTD to donate sacred silk cloths to the God on Wednesday.

Veerraju criticised that when the BJP leaders started questioning about the attacks on temples and Hindu religious institutions, some of the political parties have been attributing religion. At the same time, no one attributed the religion to those who send the people to Mecca and Jerusalem with government expenditure, he observed.