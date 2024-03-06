BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari

Guntur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said BJP is ready to face general elections in the state. She expressed confidence that the party will get 350 Lok Sabha seats and form the government at the Centre in the coming general elections. She addressed the BJP Prajaporu public meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Purandeswari said development and welfare schemes being introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get 350 seats in the coming general elections. She recalled that Modi belongs to a poor family, that is why he is giving top priority to the poor in the government programmes. She criticised that AP state loans touching Rs 12-lakh crore during the YSRCP rule and made it clear that the government has no right to pledge the AP Secretariat for Rs 350 crore .She said the YSRCP government has failed to attract the industries to generate employment, as a result the educated youth are migrating to the other states for jobs. BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Vardhan Reddy criticised that the YSRCP government is not in a position to pay salaries to employees in the first week. He said the YSRCP for shifting the garbage in other constituencies to Guntur West.

BJP Guntur parliament constituency convener Makutam Siva who presided over the meeting urged the party leaders to conduct the campaign on the welfare schemes implemented by the BJP government. He recalled that the Centre has constructed AIIMS Mangalagiri, at a cost of Rs 1,620 crore.

BJP district president Vanama Narendra, party leaders Rama Krishna Reddy, Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana, Dr Sanakkayala Umasankar, Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, were among those who participated in the meeting.