BJP will win in Seema, develop it: Veerraju

Proddaturu (YSR district): BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that his party will win in Rayalaseema region in the interest of its all-round development.

Addressing a press conference in Proddaturu on Wednesday, the BJP leader alleged that YSRCP government has completely failed to develop Rayalaseema despite abundant natural sources like limestone, manganese, iron ore, red sanders, granite were available there.

While questioning the credibility of YSRCP government for not completing pending irrigation projects like Galeru Nagiri Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS), Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi(HNSS), Sidheswaram project, he said his party would take responsibility of completing pending projects in the region.

"YSRCP is always thinking of ways to loot public money rather than developing Rayalaseema region. Why leaders of Rayalaseema region fail to stand up to the Chief Minister over the issue," he wondered.

Stating that NDA government at the Centre was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh, Veerraju said the Central government had been spending Rs 8 lakh crore for various projects, including Rs 3 lakh crore for construction of national highways in the state.

He alleging that YSRCP government misused 14th, 15th Finance Commission funds. Veerraju said BJp would organise around 5,000 meetings in the rural areas during 'Praja Poru' programme which began on September 13 across the state.

"The aim of BJP is in conducting such a programme is to oppose the 'anti-people' policies being adopted by the YSRCP government," he said. Party vice-president C Adinarayana Reddy, district president K Yella Reddy, vice-president G Srinivasulu and others were present.