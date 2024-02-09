BJP, YSRCP, TDP locked in love triangle, says Sharmila

Vijayawada: As the political activity shifted from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi, the APCC president YS Sharmila increased her attack on the ruling YSRCP, opposition TDP and the BJP.

She said the BJP’s relation with TDP and YSRCP are ‘a love triangle’. Sharmila reacted to the visit of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Delhi on Wednesday followed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit on Thursday.

She said first Naidu went to Delhi and next Jagan is going to Delhi. She ridiculed the BJP which wants the friendship of both ruling party and the opposition party of Andhra Pradesh.

She addressed a meeting in Dendulur of Eluru district on Thursday. She said one party is trying for direct alliance with BJP and the second party has indirect alliance with the BJP. She questioned why the two parties-- the TDP and YSRCP-- are trying for friendship with BJP when the Central government has not granted SCS, not completed Polavaram project, not sanctioned grants for construction of capital Amaravati and there is no railway zone and no steel plant in Kadapa.

Sharmila said the Congress party would lay siege to the houses of ministers, MLAs and AP Secretariat if the Government would not fulfil its promise on Mega DSC and solve the unemployment problem in the state. She came down heavily on the YSRCP and the TDP alleging that the two parties failed to fight for the Special Category Status and for the interests of Andhra Pradesh in the last 10 years.

She recalled that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said he would fight for the SCS if the YSRCP gets 25 MP seats and failed to do so. She said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had demanded Special Category Status for 15 years and later ignored his demand.