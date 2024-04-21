BJP’s Sathya Kumar wins support of all sections

BJP Dharmavaram Assembly constituency candidate Y Satya Kumar Yadav, though new to the constituency, is fast connecting with people, coordinating with the TDP, Jana Sena Party and with his own BJP party leaders.



Speaking to 'The Hans India', he discounted criticism that he is a non-local candidate. He pointed out that even his rival YSRCP candidate was at one time a non-local. The issue is not whether one is a local or not but whether one has a heart to serve the people or not. People who failed to fullfil promises made to the people talk such irrelevant things and non-issues.

He expressed hope that his party colleague Gonuguntla Suryanarayana who was pained at missing the party ticket would understand the party decision with a big heart and support his candidature as he was a good friend of his.

Paritala Sriram, the TDP in-charge of Dharmavaram Assembly constituency, is also campaigning for the victory of Satya Kumar and rallied the party cadre to work for the victory of BJP candidate. “We are able to achieve a semblance of unity, coordination and cohesion between the three parties,” Satya Kumar said.

Gonuguntla's support is also crucial for Satya Kumar as he has a large support base in the constituency. He has nurtured the people in the constituency far above party lines and carved out a support base for himself.

Satya Kumar says that his opponent Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy is frustrated with the support he is getting from the people and the pro-TDP-BJP-JSP wave is evident and making things easier for him. “Venkatrami Reddy’s term as MLA is full of land grabbing scandals. The dismal performance of the Chief Minister is telling on his party candidates as well and the writing on the wall is there for everyone to see,” he adds.

Major promises of three parties, the brand image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan is making a big impact on the people, says the alliance candidate.

People are going to receive a bonanza of combined poll promises of BJP at the Centre and the TDP-JSP in the state. Since the NDA governments will be in place both at the Centre and in the state, AP would witness rapid development and prosperity, Satya Kumar maintained.