Visakhapatnam : Blood donation camp held

Visakhapatnam : A blood donation camp was organised by Skill Development Institute (SDI), Visakhapatnam on the occasion of the 'World Blood Donor Day'.

With the slogan highlighting 'donating blood is an act of solidarity-join the efforts and save lives', the trainees of various campuses were administered the pledge. Along with 500 trainees of the main campus, those from the extension centres at Anakapalli, Reddipalli and S Kota, teaching and non-teaching staff took part in the camp and contributed to the cause. Chief manager SDI J Mahesh participated in the event along with the other officials Palli Srinivasa Rao, Narsu Naidu, SETVIS representative Nageswara Rao and representatives of Indian Red Cross Society. A certificate of appreciation, donation card and refreshment was given to each donor as a token of gratitude.

Meanwhile, Aditya Degree College organised a blood donation camp with the support of the NSS unit. College students, lecturers came forward to contribute to the cause. College Principal P Pradeep Kumar exhorted the students to save lives by donating blood at regular intervals.