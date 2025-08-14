Blood donation camp held at JNTU-GV

Vizianagaram: JNTU-GV, Vizianagaram NSS Unit has organised a blood donation camp on Wednesday in collaboration with the Government General Hospital Blood Bank and NTR Trust. Students from affiliated colleges and JNTU-GV College of Engineering, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, participated in the event. The camp was inaugurated by the University In-charge Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Rajyalakshmi, and the University Registrar Prof G Jayasuma.

A total of 130 units of blood were donated by 130 student volunteers, teaching, and non-teaching staff. Prof R Rajeswararao, In-charge Principal of JNTU-GV College of Engineering, led by example by voluntarily donating blood and inspiring others.

Speaking on the occasion, the University In-charge Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Rajyalakshmi, stated that blood donation saves lives and encouraged everyone to come forward to donate blood. She urged students to create awareness among the public about the importance of blood donation.

The University Registrar, Prof G Jayasuma, emphasised that youth should take an active role in donating blood to contribute to the creation of a healthy society. University NSS Coordinator V Manikumar and NSS Unit-I Program Officer Dr A Srinivasulu participated in the event, creating awareness among students about blood donation.

From the Government General Hospital, Dr Sunil, Dr Sirisha, Dr Ch Nandini, Blood Bank Counselor B Appalanaidu, along with medical staff and technicians have attended the programme. From the NTR Trust, Visakhapatnam (Waltair), Dr. Somashekar, Dr. Sunitha, and Dr. Yoganand participated.