Bloomingdale School gets Intl' Baccalaureate permission

Vijayawada (NTR district): International Baccalaureate accorded permission to Bloomingdale International School located at Gosala village in Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district, to introduce diploma programme for students of Grade 11 and 12. With this, it became the first and only School across the State with the successful authorisation.

Addressing the media at the school campus here on Friday, Principal Harsimran Kaur Kapany informed that the school is offering Primary Year's Programme (PYP), Middle Year's Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP) in the entire Andhra Pradesh with the permission from International Baccalaureate. The Diploma programme would give the students an opportunity to engage in higher order thinking, conceptual and contextual academic mentoring with meaningful and experiential learning, she added.

IB Diploma programme allows students to select subjects from six major groups such as Language and Literature, Language Acquisition, Individuals and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics and Arts.

She further informed that the diploma programme students are more adept to be placed in universities like Berkley, Harvard, University of California Los Angeles, Nottinghamshire, MIT (abroad), and Ashoka, Flame, GNLU, IIT (in India).

The establishment of an IB programme is extremely challenging but the school received 20 commendations such as international mindedness, inclusivity, planning and implementation and documentation, teacher expertise and school facilities, she added.

IBDP coordinator Karan Ragade and others were present on the occasion.