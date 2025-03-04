Blue Flag standards to Rushikonda Beach to be restored soon

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government remains committed to maintaining the Blue Flag standards at Rushikonda Beach and ensuring smooth coordination among departments to enhance tourism.

The State government made it clear that no one will be spared if they display laxity in disbursing their duties. The government noticed that the District Tourism Officer (DTO) and Regional Director (RD), Visakhapatnam were found to be engaged in internal disputes, hampering tourism promotion efforts and bringing disrepute to the department.

As a result, both officials have been relieved from their responsibilities with immediate effect and V B Jagadeesh Gedela, currently Divisional Manager, Visakhapatnam, has been placed in charge Regional Director (APTA) & Executive Director (APTDC), Visakhapatnam replacing K Ramana, who has been relieved on administrative grounds. K Ramana has been instructed to hand over his charge immediately, according a release from the CMO.

K Gnanaveni, who served as DTO/Tourist Information Officer, has been repatriated to her parent department with effect from March 3, 2025 and G Dasu, previously Manager, Tourism, Vizianagaram, has been given full additional charge as DTO/Tourist Information Officer, Visakhapatnam, and in charge Manager Tourism for Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

In response to the temporary revocation of the Blue Flag certification for Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam, Collector M N Harendhira Prasad convened a high-level meeting on February 17, instructing key departments to take immediate action:

Regional Director of Tourism was tasked with improving infrastructure and monitoring contract employee performance. The police department was directed to ease traffic congestion and enhance security. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was assigned to address stray dog issues and sanitation concerns. The Tourism Department has been instructed to arrange alternative parking spaces.

Following these interventions, officials confirmed that the necessary corrective measures had been implemented. A compliance audit will be conducted on March 4, 2025, after which the certification is expected to be reinstated within the week.

Rushikonda Beach, the only Blue Flag-certified beach in Andhra Pradesh, has been a key tourist attraction, witnessing the highest footfall among all Blue Flag beaches in India, especially during major festivals like Dasara, Diwali and Sankranti. The certification, which mandates adherence to 33 environmental, safety and cleanliness criteria, was first granted in 2020 and renewed in October 2024 after compliance with necessary guidelines.

However, a control visit by Blue Flag India on June 29, 2024, reportedly identified lapses in infrastructure and services, leading to a temporary suspension notification on February 13, 2025. Authorities were given 10 days to implement corrective actions. The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) withdrew the certification due to issues related to parking, security and stray dog management.