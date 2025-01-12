In a vibrant display of culture and competition, exciting boat races and swimming competitions held in Atreyapuram to celebrate the Sankranti festival. The event took place under the auspices of MLA Satyananda Rao and attracted a large turnout from the surrounding areas, all eager to partake in the festivities.

The boat races, modeled on traditional competitions from Kerala, featured numerous local teams vying for glory on the main crop canal in Atreyapuram. Spectators gathered in droves, cheering on their favorite teams as they navigated the waters with skill and enthusiasm.

In addition to the thrilling boat races, swimming competitions were also held, showcasing the talents of local swimmers. This combined event not only provided lively entertainment but also fostered a sense of community, bringing people together to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The success of these competitions highlights the spirit of unity and the importance of nurturing traditional sports in Konaseema district. As the festival concluded, participants and attendees alike left with cherished memories and renewed enthusiasm for future events.