Body of Missing Narasapuram MPDO Found in Eluru Canal

In a heartbreaking development, the disappearance of Venkata Ramana Rao, the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) of Narasapuram, has ended in tragedy. After eight days of relentless searching, rescue personnel located his body in the Eluru Canal in Vijayawada.

The search for Rao began on the 15th of this month when he reportedly jumped from the top of the Madhuranagar railway bridge into the canal. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local Penamalur police immediately initiated efforts to locate him. Despite extensive screenings of the area, hope dwindled as the days passed without any sign of the missing official.

On the day of the discovery, NDRF divers found Rao's body lodged against a pillar of the Maduranagar overpass, less than a kilometer from the spot where he had jumped. Following the retrieval, the body was transported to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

The tragic news has left Rao's family devastated. His sons and relatives, upon viewing the body, were overcome with grief.