Bogus report vs progress report

Tangutur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy advised the public to compare the benefits they received, and the work Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy have done, before they exercise their franchise.

Participating in the Siddham public meeting at Tangutur in the Kondapi assembly constituency to seek votes in support of Ongole MP candidate Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audipulapu Suresh on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the elections are crucial. “All forces which have no credibility have united to defeat him while his army, people of the state, have to decide now to defeat the gang of three -- TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. “Vote for YSRCP would mean that it would be a vote for continuing the welfare schemes and ensuring the future for the poor. Vote for the opposition alliance would awaken ‘Chandramukhi’ which would feast on people’s blood,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy compared his 58-month chief ministership against the 14-year chief ministership of Chandrababu Naidu in providing employment, empowerment of farmers, development activities, and other sectors.

He claimed that he provided 3.21 lakh jobs for youth, input subsidies, 9 hours of quality electricity in the daytime, crop insurance, various services at Rythu Bharosa Kendras for farmers, and claimed to have constructed 15,000 village and ward secretariats, 11,000 village and ward clinics, 11,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, 17 new medical colleges among other facilities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that during his rule, many families had come out of the shackles of poverty, and students from poor families got the opportunity to study in English medium schools and were trained for TOEFL from class 3. He said that with the fee reimbursement, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena programmes, students were able to attend courses in foreign universities. The Chief Minister listed out various welfare schemes launched by his government and how he had transferred Rs 2.7 lakh by pressing a button into the beneficiary’s accounts. He alleged that the alliance was again silent on the issue of special status to the state. “Not a word about it in their manifesto,” he said.