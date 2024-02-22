Live
Bolla Brahmanaidu participates in Volunteer Vandanam in Vinukonda
Member of Parliament Bolla Brahmanaidu participated as the chief guest in the valedictory program for the volunteers of Vinukonda Rural Mandal at the Joshua Kalapraganam in Vinukonda town.
In his speech, he praised the volunteers for their dedication and hard work in bringing government schemes to the people. He highlighted the importance of the volunteer system in ensuring that every family benefits from the welfare programs introduced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He commended the volunteers for their exemplary service during the corona pandemic and emphasized the role they play as a bridge between the government and the people.
Brahmanaidu also criticized the Telugu Desam Party, accusing them of corruption and mismanagement of public funds through various programs. He called out the party for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities and urged the people to hold them accountable for their actions.
He also denounced the opposition party for spreading false propaganda and misinformation about the development projects initiated by the state government. He emphasized the need for truthful and transparent communication with the public and warned against falling for lies and deception.