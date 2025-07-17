Book fete in Ongole from August 15

Ongole: Ongole is set to host its third annual Book Festival from August 15 to 24. This grand event is being jointly organised by the Vijayawada Book Festivals Society, the Andhra Pradesh Cultural Department, and the Libraries Department.

Laxmaiah and Manohar Naidu, president and secretary of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society respectively, announced the details here on Wednesday. As part of the preparations, Collector Thameem Ansariya unveiled the official poster for the Book Festival at the Collector’s Chamber on Wednesday.

The Book Festival will take place at the PVR High School grounds, running daily from 2 pm to 9 pm. Organisers stated that about 100 stalls will be set up by prominent publishers, offering a wide array of books.

In addition to the book exhibition, the festival will feature literary, cultural, and educational programmes every evening. A science exhibition is also being organised to complement the event. The primary objective of the Book Festival is to foster a greater love for reading among the public.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Koduri Venkateswara Rao, CPI State Executive Committee Member Gujjula Eswaraiah, Andhra Pradesh Praja Natyamandali State President Nayak and Secretary R Ramakrishna, Prakasam District Writers’ Association president Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu, CPI District Secretary ML Narayana, APUWJ State Secretary Alugula Suresh, and other dignitaries participated.