Book first gas cylinder before March 31: Manohar

Guntur: Minister or Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar urged the beneficiaries of Deepam-II scheme to book their first gas cylinder before March 31 to get subsidy for gas cylinder.

He requested the beneficiaries who did not get subsidised gas cylinders so far, to avail the facility provided by the government. He said that the coalition government prom-ised three free gas cylinders per year for the poor and ful-filled the promise.

He further said that so far 98 lakh beneficiaries availed the first subsidy gas cylinder facility. “The government will re-imburse the cylinder amount within two days to the bene-ficiaries’ bank account.”

He said from April 1 this year, the government will give provide three free gas cylinders to the eligible beneficiaries.

He said in order to get a free gas cylinder, one must have a gas connection, white rice card and Aadhaar card. Rice card and Aadhaar card must be linked. If the beneficiaries have any problem, they can contact toll free No: 1967.