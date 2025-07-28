Book on Amaravati women’s Maha Padayatra released

Guntur: A book, ‘Amaravati Mahila Mahapadayatra’ (Epic Poem) authored by Adapa Ramakrishna was unveiled on Sunday at SHO Brodipet. The book release, jointly organised by Dr Pattabhi Kalapeetham and Visakha Rachayitala Sangham, saw Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, National Vice-President of All India Panchayat Parishad (Delhi) and Chairman of the Amaravati Development Committee, as the chief guest.

President of Pattabhi Kalapeetham Dr Thoomuluri Rajendra Prasad presided over the event. Notable speakers included Shirela Sanyasi Rao, editor of Visakha Samskruthi monthly; Adapa Ramakrishna, the book’s author; Vankayalapati Shivakumari, an activist; Dr Papineni Sivasankar, Central Sahitya Akademi Award recipient; Dr Ravi Rangarao; and Amaravati movement leader Mallikarjuna Rao.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu emphasised that the transformation of Amaravati, the dream capital for five crore Andhrites, into a great international city, preventing its fragmentation into three pieces, is the result of the unwavering efforts of the Amaravati movement participants.

He praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader who works tirelessly for the state, for Amaravati, and for attracting investments. He specifically commended author Adapa Ramakrishna for writing such an excellent book. Author Adapa Ramakrishna shared that despite being a native of Visakhapatnam, he was deeply moved by the struggle of the Andhra people and felt compelled to document the phases of their movement in this book.

The event began with a welcome speech by Bandikallu Jamadagni and a book review by Johnny Basha. Poets Subhani, Tatikola Padmavathi, Lalithakumari, prominent anchors AVK Sujatha, Subhadra Krishna, Satyavathi, Ramani, Bhanoji Babu, Radhakrishna Murthy, Venkayamma, Palakaluri Sivarao, and others participated. The organisers honoured author Adapa Ramakrishna for his significant contribution.