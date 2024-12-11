Borra Gopi Murthy elected as MLC

Rajamahendravaram: The United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) has once again asserted its dominance in the East and West Godavari Teachers’ MLC elections. In the recent election for the Teachers’ constituency, PDF (Progressive Democratic Front) candidate Borra Gopi Murthy surpassed the required quota of votes to secure the MLC seat.

The vote counting took place on Monday at the JNTU campus in Kakinada. A total of 15,494 votes were polled, of which 814 were deemed invalid. Out of the remaining 14,680 valid votes, Gopi Murthy received 9,165 votes in the first round itself, well above the designated quota of 7,341.

His nearest rival, Gandham Narayana Rao received 5,259 votes, while the other three candidates each secured fewer than 100 votes. The Returning Officer Sagili Shanmohan declared Gopi Murthy the winner and issued the election certificate.

Expressing his gratitude, Gopi Murthy thanked the teachers for their trust and vowed to raise teachers’ issues and education sector concerns in the Legislative Council.

UTF District Secretary Chilukuri Srinivas Rao emphasised that UTF originated in East Godavari and remains a dominant force in the region.