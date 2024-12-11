  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Borra Gopi Murthy elected as MLC

Borra Gopi Murthy elected as MLC
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: The United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) has once again asserted its dominance in the East and West Godavari Teachers’ MLC elections....

Rajamahendravaram: The United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) has once again asserted its dominance in the East and West Godavari Teachers’ MLC elections. In the recent election for the Teachers’ constituency, PDF (Progressive Democratic Front) candidate Borra Gopi Murthy surpassed the required quota of votes to secure the MLC seat.

The vote counting took place on Monday at the JNTU campus in Kakinada. A total of 15,494 votes were polled, of which 814 were deemed invalid. Out of the remaining 14,680 valid votes, Gopi Murthy received 9,165 votes in the first round itself, well above the designated quota of 7,341.

His nearest rival, Gandham Narayana Rao received 5,259 votes, while the other three candidates each secured fewer than 100 votes. The Returning Officer Sagili Shanmohan declared Gopi Murthy the winner and issued the election certificate.

Expressing his gratitude, Gopi Murthy thanked the teachers for their trust and vowed to raise teachers’ issues and education sector concerns in the Legislative Council.

UTF District Secretary Chilukuri Srinivas Rao emphasised that UTF originated in East Godavari and remains a dominant force in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick