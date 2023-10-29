  • Menu
Botcha assures students of appointment with CM

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana along with other ministers and leaders interacting with Chandrampalem ZP high school students in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana along with other ministers and leaders interacting with Chandrampalem ZP high school students in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

As a part of the bus yatra held at Bheemunipatnam on Saturday, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana along with YSRCP ministers and leaders visited Chandrampalem zilla parishad high school to examine the progress made by the institution under Nadu-Nedu.

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the bus yatra held at Bheemunipatnam on Saturday, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana along with YSRCP ministers and leaders visited Chandrampalem zilla parishad high school to examine the progress made by the institution under Nadu-Nedu.

The party leaders interacted with students and enquired about education and facilities provided to them by the government. Responding to the education minister, a girl student mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a visionary leader who provided the students everything they dreamt of. “The CM is an icon. We are so happy to receive the facilities provided by him,” she told the education minister.

Appreciating the student, Satyanarayana said he would definitely arrange an appointment for the students to meet the Chief Minister in future.

