Botcha likely to become LoP in Legislative Council

Guntur : YSRCP MLC-elect Botcha Satyanarayana is set to become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Legislative Council very soon, it is learnt.

Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to take a decision on this matter soon.

The YSRCP has a strong presence in the State Legislative Council. The party high command is feeling that to raise their voice on important issues in the council, they need senior leaders like Botcha Satyanarayana who worked as minister for 15 years and also served as an MP.

The YSRCP has majority members in the State Legislative Council. They will get sufficient time in the council to speak on various issues. The party high command is feeling that in order to face senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the Council, the Leader of Opposition post in the council should be given to seniors like Botcha Satyanarayana .

Though current Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy is close to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he was elected to the State Legislative Council only for the first time. While senior leader Botcha with his vast experience, knows how to raise issues in the Council.

In the recent State Legislative Council session, the YSRCP leaders felt that due to lack of planning, the party members have failed to properly raise their voice on various issues.

As an opposition party, they failed to raise people’s problems in the Council.