Botcha Satyanarayana says new districts realised dreams of people

Vizianagaram: Municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the aim of the formation of new districts is to develop all areas in equal manner and to give priority to every corner of the state. He participated in launch of new districts by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from Vijayawada in virtual mode.

Speaking later, the minister said new districts were realisation of the dream of people of many areas of the state. "We fulfilled their demands and expectations and formed Parvathipuram district. The demands of people for Bobbili and Cheepurupalli revenue sub-divisions have also been fulfilled. This administrative de-centralisation will help people to get more services without delay. Corruption will come down and people can approach higher officials if they are denied justice at any office. All the district offices will be located in one place in the new districts and we are taking steps in this regard," he said.

He inaugurated the new revenue divisional offices at Bobbili and Cheepurupalli along with collector A Surya Kumari and other officials.

Deputy Chief minister P Pushpasreevani launched the new district Parvathipuram Manyam. She appealed to the people to avail the services of government. Nishanth Kumar took charge as first collector of the district and V Vidya Sagar Naidu as the SP while O Anand as joint collector.

Later, the collector and SP said that they would work and deliver services as per the expectations of the public and play a key role in the progress of the district. MLAs, district officials participated in the programme.