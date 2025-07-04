Both govt & YSRCP take up door-to-door campaign

Visakhapatnam: After a year, the alliance and YSRCP decided to cross swords. Even as their agendas vary, they intend to check people’s pulse, launching campaigns.

As the NDA government turns a year old, the alliance flagged off a door-to-door drive under the banner ‘suparipalana lo tholi adugu’ (first step towards good governance). In connection with it, the ministers plus MLAs swung into action to reach out to constituents in their respective segments, highlight schemes offered, future plans in store along with the initiatives taken so far.

On the contrary, the YSRCP is all set to initiate its campaign to flag the government lapses in the past one year. This includes non-implementation of Super Six assurances, absence of development and promises unmet. Recalling Chandrababu Naidu’s manifesto, the YSRCP is gearing up to roll out the ‘Babu surety-mosam (cheating) guarantee’ campaign. Through the drive, the YSRCP leaders intend to take up the government’s lapses at district, village and mandal levels.

As part of its ‘suparipalana lo tholi adugu’, the alliance leaders are reaching out to households with a different goal altogether. Along with highlighting the commitments made so far, the aim of the drive is to make people understand how the state is witnessing signs of growth despite five years of YSRCP’s misrule.

In addition to building awareness about the welfare schemes, the alliance is also keen on educating people on Central government schemes, industries that are going to be established in the state, investments made so far and jobs created for the youth.

Agreeing that the Opposition has a right to bring forth the lapses of the government, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, says, “But there will not be any use even if the YSRCP takes up any false campaign as people have seen what the state government has done in the past one year. They will make the right decision based on the facts and will not get carried away with false propaganda,” the MLA shares with The Hans India.

Already, the NDA government implemented schemes such as increased pensions, free LPG cylinders, revived Anna canteens and ‘thalliki vandhanam’. Soon, initiatives like ‘annadata sukhibhava’ and free bus travel for women will also be launched.

While the YSRCP plans to launch a door-to-door campaign under the banner ‘Babu surety-mosam guarantee’, the BJP-TDP-JSP is focusing on its three-month-long drive wherein each party will focus on an entire month for campaigning.

With both the alliance and YSRCP deciding to reach out to people through two different agendas, it has to be seen whether people would emerge as more decisive or confused.