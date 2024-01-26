Botsa Satyanarayana and YV Subba Reddy unveils poster for election campaign

YSRCP, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, is gearing up for the upcoming elections and will commence its campaign on the 27th of this month. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart the campaign with a cadre meeting in Bhimili. The meeting was unveiled through a poster titled "Siddham" (meaning victory), which describes the meeting as the cornerstone of the election campaign.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and YSRCP Uttarandhra in-charge YV Subbareddy unveiled the poster and also released a theme song titled "Siddham". Minister Botsa highlighted that the meeting with CM Jagan will be the first cadre meeting of the party. During these meetings, CM Jagan will provide direction to the party workers on how to tackle opposing forces within the state and prepare them for the upcoming days of the campaign. He also emphasized that CM Jagan will apprise the party cadre of the developmental and welfare work achieved in the last four and a half years.









Minister Botsa further stated that CM Jagan, unlike any politician, humbly requests the people to give his party another chance to witness the progress they have made. He criticized non-local individuals who engage in politics in the state, questioning their legitimacy. He emphasized that only CM Jagan, after the late Rajasekhar Reddy, has brought development and progress to the state and their region.





YV Subbareddy mentioned that the activists from 34 constituencies and household heads will participate in the Uttarandhra district elections. The meetings on the 27th will provide detailed information about the corruption-free governance achieved during the past four and a half years. The meetings aim to expose conspiracies being brought from neighboring states against CM Jagan and the government during the elections. YV Subbareddy stated that the first assembly is being organized in Uttarandhra, with an open assembly planned in areas with a higher proportion of SCs, STs, and BCs. He estimated that more than 2.5 to 3 lakh activists will attend these meetings.











YV Subbareddy also mentioned that people should acknowledge the situation the party faced after YSR's death and should not criticize YS Sharmila for being a member of Congress. He criticized Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of TDP, for his scripted lies and highlighted the importance of addressing family matters appropriately in such meetings.