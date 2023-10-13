Botsa Satyanarayana announces schedule for YSRCP Bus Yatra

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the YSRCP government is committed to providing equal representation to all communities and Chief Minister Jagan has allocated key positions to the backward communities. He announced that a bus yatra will be held from North Coastal Andhra from October 26 to November 9, starting from Itchchapuram

He said that the government will ensure that all necessary measures are taken for Chandrababu's health, and they are willing to implement the suggestions of his family members if the court approves. Minister Botsa expressed confidence that the YSRCP will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections, and he highlighted the demand for governance from Visakhapatnam by the people of North Coastal Andhra.

Regarding the recent meeting, Minister Botsa clarified that Chief Minister Jagan spoke only factual information. He also mentioned that they are not concerned if Lokesh meets Amitabh (presumably referring to Amitabh Bachchan) instead of Amit Shah. The minister emphasized that legal actions have been taken against Chandrababu based on the law.

The schedule for the Bus yatra is as follows:

- October 26: Itchchapuram

- October 27: Gajapatinagaram

- October 28: Bhimili

- October 30: Pederu

- October 31: Amudalavalasa

- November 1: Parvathipuram

- November 2: Madugula

- November 3: Narasannapet

- November 4: S. Kota

- November 6: Gajuwaka

- November 7: Rajam

- November 8: Saluru

- November 9: Anakapalli