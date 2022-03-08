Botsa Satyanarayana assures CRDA Act will be followed in fulfilling land pooling promises

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana once again took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu by stating that the irregularities over Amaravati capital have taken place in the TDP regime. He recalled that Chandrababu was still staying in Hyderabad with his family. Botsa made denied that he had said that they should go the Hyderabad and opined that he had only expressed the decisions in the AP Bifurcation Act



The minister said it is sad that the opposition is making sarcastic remarks without understanding the actual jist of his comments. Botsa Satyanarayana questioned why Chandrababu had not sent the resolution on the state capital to the Center and got approval.

However, Botsa clarified that the land pooling guarantees will be fulfilled as per the CRDA Act. Meanwhile, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana made sensational comments on Monday stating that Hyderabad is the capital of Andhra till 2024. However, he said that there are no two capitals for the state and opined that Amaravati is the legislative capital of Andhra Pradesh.