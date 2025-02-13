Live
- Defame, abuse Muslims: Abu Azmi slams Nitesh Rane's remarks on madrasas
- Sensex ends flat ahead of key PM Modi-Trump meet, Nifty holds 23,000 level
- Delhi’s new CM to be chosen from MLAs, no deputy CM post: Sources
- 10 students injured as roof collapses in primary school in Gujarat village
- 367 vacancies of Judges in High Courts, says Law Minister Meghwal
- Kerala court acquits MLA Kappan in 2013 cheating case
- Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against SA
- WPL 2025: After second U19 WC trophy, Shabnam Shakil ready to win matches for Gujarat Giants
- Ashok Gehlot questions Rajasthan CM’s silence over phone tapping
- Manipur Police detect selling of activated SIM cards, raid multiple places
Just In
Botsa Satyanarayana Condemns Arrest of YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi
In a recent press conference held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed his strong condemnation of the arrest of YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi.
In a recent press conference held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed his strong condemnation of the arrest of YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Satyanarayana questioned the rationale behind Vamsi's re-arrest, especially in light of the fact that the case against him had been withdrawn.
Satyanarayana criticized what he termed "partisan politics," stating that such practices are detrimental to the political landscape. He emphasized the importance of fair treatment in law, saying, "If it is confirmed that there have been irregularities in the construction of government buildings, such as those at Rushikonda, appropriate action should indeed be taken."
Furthermore, Botsa indicated his intention to question the coalition government's performance in the council. He also flayed alliance government alleging of not implementing the poll promises.