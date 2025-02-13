Botsa Satyanarayana Condemns Arrest of YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi

In a recent press conference held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed his strong condemnation of the arrest of YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Satyanarayana questioned the rationale behind Vamsi's re-arrest, especially in light of the fact that the case against him had been withdrawn.

Satyanarayana criticized what he termed "partisan politics," stating that such practices are detrimental to the political landscape. He emphasized the importance of fair treatment in law, saying, "If it is confirmed that there have been irregularities in the construction of government buildings, such as those at Rushikonda, appropriate action should indeed be taken."

Furthermore, Botsa indicated his intention to question the coalition government's performance in the council. He also flayed alliance government alleging of not implementing the poll promises.