Botsa Satyanarayana responds on capital issue, says three capital decision is govt's policy

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana made key remarks on the special category status to AP and clarified the government's intent on capital issue. He told the media on Sunday that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital of the state and opined there was no doubt about it.



Minister Botsa said the decision of the three capitals was the government's policy and reiterated that the three capitals will be established at any cost. He revealed that the errors in the three Capitals Bill have been rectified and asserted that they will move forward with the new Bill.



Also, Minister Botsa said that the issue of special category status was mentioned in the Bifurcation Act. He recalled that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had made it clear in Parliament. Botsa said that the state government was committed to the special status of the AP and would fight until special status is achieved.