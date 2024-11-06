BR Naidu sworn in as new TTD chairman

Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu (BR Naidu) was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Wednesday morning, marking a significant transition in leadership for the governing body. Alongside BR Naidu, 17 other members of the TTD Governing Body also took their oaths during the ceremony held at the Srivari Temple.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by EO Shyamala Rao among those who received their oaths. The new governing body members assembled at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the Srivari Temple, where they were formally welcomed. Additionally, Endowment Commissioner Satyanarayana took his position as an ex-officio member.

The procedure began with the chairman taking the oath, followed by the members, all of whom signed the necessary documents to formalize their appointments. Following the official proceedings, they visited the Srivara, where they were adorned with vestments and received Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula Mandapam, signifying their spiritual commitment to the responsibilities ahead.

In the evening, the newly sworn-in governing body is scheduled to hold a media conference at the Annamayya building to address the public and media regarding their plans and vision for the temple and its administration.